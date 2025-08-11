HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elephant chases, pins tourist to ground in Bandipur forest

August 11, 2025 14:29 IST

A tourist had a narrow escape after being attacked by a wild tusker in Bandipur National Park, Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: The incident happened after the tourist tried to photograph the elephant that was eating tomatoes. Photograph: Screen grab/X

According to them, the incident occurred on the national highway passing through the Bandipur forest on Sunday.

The tourist reportedly tried to photograph a wild elephant that was eating tomatoes. The provoked elephant charged at him and rushed to trample him under its mighty feet.

 

Fortunately, the tourist, said to be from Kerala, survived the attack with injuries.

Forest officials are searching for him to ascertain his identity and gather more details.

