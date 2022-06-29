News
Rediff.com  » News » Election for Vice President on August 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 29, 2022 16:59 IST
The election for the post of vice president will be held on August 6, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The notification for the election to decide the successor of M Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5 and the last date for filing of nomination papers will be July 19.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

 

The election will be held on August 6 and the votes counted on the same day.

Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice presidential election.

Naidu's term as vice president ends on August 10.

The schedule for the vice presidential election was finalised at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

