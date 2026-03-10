HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Egg White Protein Shows Promise in Removing PFAS from Water

Egg White Protein Shows Promise in Removing PFAS from Water

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 18:03 IST

x

A groundbreaking study reveals that ovalbumin, the protein found in egg whites, could provide a scalable and sustainable solution for removing harmful PFAS 'forever chemicals' from contaminated water sources.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Ovalbumin, the primary protein in egg whites, can effectively bind and remove PFAS from contaminated water.
  • PFAS, known as 'forever chemicals', are persistent in the environment and linked to health risks.
  • Researchers found ovalbumin acts as a natural carrier protein, trapping PFAS molecules in a stable complex.
  • The study suggests egg-derived proteins could offer a less expensive and greener alternative to traditional PFAS cleanup methods.
  • This discovery could create new revenue streams for the poultry industry by establishing a high-tech use for eggs.

A study has found that ovalbumin, the primary protein in egg whites, could effectively bind and remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from contaminated water, offering a scalable material for removing the highly persisting chemicals.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are used in products, including nonstick cookware and waterproof fabrics, and often called 'forever chemicals' owing to their extreme persistence in the environment and human body. Exposure to the substances has been linked with varied health risks, such as cancer, liver damage and a disruption to immune system.

 

Researchers, led by Achintya Bezbaruah from North Dakota State University and Iowa State University's Wenjie Xia, found that ovalbumin acts as a natural carrier protein that binds to and wraps around PFAS molecules, trapping them in a stable complex.

The binding property of ovalbumin can be harnessed to develop scalable, bio-based materials for capturing PFAS in water treatment systems and natural waters, the researchers said.

"This work has laid the foundation for developing a bio-based adsorbent that is both easily available and highly effective. By establishing a high-tech, industrial use for eggs as a starting material for bio-adsorbents, we also see potential new revenue streams for the poultry industry," study author and associate professor Bezbaruah said.

Understanding the Science Behind Ovalbumin and PFAS Removal

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, used molecular modelling and computational techniques to visualise ovalbumin-PFAS interactions at the atomic level.

The researchers identified key amino acids, including arginine and lysine, as primary docking sites for the contaminants.

"Traditional PFAS cleanup methods, such as activated carbon or membrane filtration, can be expensive," study author and associate professor Xia said.

"The potential use of egg-derived proteins represents a paradigm shift towards less expensive and green chemistry. Leveraging abundant natural proteins as bio-adsorbents offers an environmentally benign approach," he said.

Ovalbumin was found to be able to trap seven types of PFAS under diverse conditions.

Shirsa Mazumdar, a doctoral student at North Dakota State University, said, "It's remarkable that a simple egg white can offer such (a) sophisticated environmental utility."

Doctoral student Jimli Goswami added that the discovery shows "the next great solution to a global crisis might be waiting right in our refrigerator".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Toxins in food? How brands can make it safer
Toxins in food? How brands can make it safer
How safe is the bottled water you drink?
How safe is the bottled water you drink?
Recipe: How to make a charcoal activated waffle
Recipe: How to make a charcoal activated waffle
Why you must eat 'ugly food'
Why you must eat 'ugly food'
Your toothpaste can fight lung disease
Your toothpaste can fight lung disease

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour0:57

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves Lok Sabha in splits0:29

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves...

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO