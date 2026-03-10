Egg White Protein Shows Promise in Removing PFAS from Water

A groundbreaking study reveals that ovalbumin, the protein found in egg whites, could provide a scalable and sustainable solution for removing harmful PFAS 'forever chemicals' from contaminated water sources.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Ovalbumin, the primary protein in egg whites, can effectively bind and remove PFAS from contaminated water.

PFAS, known as 'forever chemicals', are persistent in the environment and linked to health risks.

Researchers found ovalbumin acts as a natural carrier protein, trapping PFAS molecules in a stable complex.

The study suggests egg-derived proteins could offer a less expensive and greener alternative to traditional PFAS cleanup methods.

This discovery could create new revenue streams for the poultry industry by establishing a high-tech use for eggs.

A study has found that ovalbumin, the primary protein in egg whites, could effectively bind and remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from contaminated water, offering a scalable material for removing the highly persisting chemicals.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are used in products, including nonstick cookware and waterproof fabrics, and often called 'forever chemicals' owing to their extreme persistence in the environment and human body. Exposure to the substances has been linked with varied health risks, such as cancer, liver damage and a disruption to immune system.

Researchers, led by Achintya Bezbaruah from North Dakota State University and Iowa State University's Wenjie Xia, found that ovalbumin acts as a natural carrier protein that binds to and wraps around PFAS molecules, trapping them in a stable complex.

The binding property of ovalbumin can be harnessed to develop scalable, bio-based materials for capturing PFAS in water treatment systems and natural waters, the researchers said.

"This work has laid the foundation for developing a bio-based adsorbent that is both easily available and highly effective. By establishing a high-tech, industrial use for eggs as a starting material for bio-adsorbents, we also see potential new revenue streams for the poultry industry," study author and associate professor Bezbaruah said.

Understanding the Science Behind Ovalbumin and PFAS Removal

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, used molecular modelling and computational techniques to visualise ovalbumin-PFAS interactions at the atomic level.

The researchers identified key amino acids, including arginine and lysine, as primary docking sites for the contaminants.

"Traditional PFAS cleanup methods, such as activated carbon or membrane filtration, can be expensive," study author and associate professor Xia said.

"The potential use of egg-derived proteins represents a paradigm shift towards less expensive and green chemistry. Leveraging abundant natural proteins as bio-adsorbents offers an environmentally benign approach," he said.

Ovalbumin was found to be able to trap seven types of PFAS under diverse conditions.

Shirsa Mazumdar, a doctoral student at North Dakota State University, said, "It's remarkable that a simple egg white can offer such (a) sophisticated environmental utility."

Doctoral student Jimli Goswami added that the discovery shows "the next great solution to a global crisis might be waiting right in our refrigerator".