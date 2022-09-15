News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED summons Karnataka Cong chief Shivakumar in money-laundering case

ED summons Karnataka Cong chief Shivakumar in money-laundering case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 15, 2022 20:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with a case of money-laundering.

IMAGE: KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Calling the action of the ED as harassment, he questioned the timing of the summons when the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was on and when the State Assembly session was underway.

The former Minister, who is also an MLA said he is ready to cooperate, but it is coming in the way of discharging his Constitutional and political duties.

 

'In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties,' Shivakumar tweeted.

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said seeing the 'overwhelming' public support for Congress and 'resounding' response to the preparation for the yatra, the Narendra Modi-headed government at the Centre has brought the ED -- 'the Election Dept of BJP' -- to target Shivakumar.

"Such cowardly acts will strengthen our resolve to decimate the corrupt Bommai (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) government," he said.

'Mekedatu Yatra, the August 3 rally, the August 15 Freedom March, exposing of 40% commission Sarkara-Jobs Scams & failure on Bengaluru floods have unnerved the Modi Govt. The illegitimate Bommai Govt is looting #Karnataka recklessly becoming infamous for 'One Scam a Day'!' Singh further tweeted.

The ED had arrested Shivakumar on September 3, 2019 in a money-laundering case and the Delhi high court granted him bail in October that year.

The agency had, in May, filed the charge sheet against Shivakumar and others in the case which it had registered as a corollary to a complaint filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found 'unaccounted and misreported' wealth linked to the Congress leader.

Shivakumar had rejected the charges against him as 'baseless' and 'politically motivated'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!
Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'
CBI takes over probe into Sonali Phogat's death
CBI takes over probe into Sonali Phogat's death
'The saddest day in tennis'
'The saddest day in tennis'
Why Nirmala Sitharaman is scared of speaking Hindi
Why Nirmala Sitharaman is scared of speaking Hindi
RSS to have 1st woman chief guest at Dussehra event
RSS to have 1st woman chief guest at Dussehra event
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Does ED Have So Much Power?

Why Does ED Have So Much Power?

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances