News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED raids Mumbai businessman named in Panama Papers, seizes Rs 41 cr of real estate

ED raids Mumbai businessman named in Panama Papers, seizes Rs 41 cr of real estate

Source: PTI
May 08, 2023 21:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday seized three offices in a prime location in Mumbai, valued more than Rs 41 crore, as part of a foreign exchange violation probe against a businessman whose name figured in the Panama Papers.

In a statement, the federal probe agency said the action was taken against Zavareh Soli Poonawalla and his family members.

They are accused of "remitting foreign exchange abroad by mis-utilising the provisions of the LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme)", it said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized three immovable assets located at the Ceejay House in Mumbai's Worli area to the extent of Rs 41.64 crore under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the statement said.

 

Poonawalla and his family "used the maximum permissible limit (as available under the LRS) and from the year 2011-12, they remitted money abroad via mis-declarations under the pretext of 'family maintenance and self-maintenance' etc", the agency said. 

"However, none of their family members was residing abroad or holding NRI status," it alleged.

The entire funds remitted by Poonawalla, whose name was found in the Panama Papers revelations regarding offshore entities, and his family members under LRS were invested into British Virgin Islands-based Stallast Limited, the ED said.

Dubbed the 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies.

Investigators have said not all people whose name figured in this list were offenders.

The ED found that funds remitted by Poonawalla and his family members were utilised by Stallast Limited to "purchase" four apartments in the Paddington area of central London. Multiple FEMA contraventions were seen in these transactions, it alleged.

The ED said besides "mis-declarations" in remittances, Poonawalla and his family members also "wrongly" claimed these investments as foreign portfolio investments. In reality, the foreign entity was completely controlled by them and thus, they did overseas direct investment in a foreign wholly owned subsidiary without due permission of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the agency said.

The foreign assets were not declared to the RBI, and they continued to hold the foreign assets and are in continuous enjoyment of the same, it alleged.

"The properties abroad were acquired through the funds remitted under LRS to avoid reporting requirements to RBI and thus, Poonawalla mis-utilised the LRS," the ED said. "Therefore, the equivalent value of properties held by them in India have been seized under the provisions of Section 37A of the FEMA," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2,600 GB, 40 years: Key figures from the Panama Papers
2,600 GB, 40 years: Key figures from the Panama Papers
Panama Papers: Black money SIT to investigate list
Panama Papers: Black money SIT to investigate list
ED grills Aishwarya for 6 hrs in Panama Papers case
ED grills Aishwarya for 6 hrs in Panama Papers case
Air India extends VRS offer for non-flying staff
Air India extends VRS offer for non-flying staff
Rare Summer Snowfall in Kashmir
Rare Summer Snowfall in Kashmir
Asia Cup moved out of Pakistan?
Asia Cup moved out of Pakistan?
SC refuses to interfere with Sanjay Pandey bail order
SC refuses to interfere with Sanjay Pandey bail order
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Panama Papers: Complete list of shell companies released online

Panama Papers: Complete list of shell companies released online

Panama Papers: New data shows about 2,000 Indian links

Panama Papers: New data shows about 2,000 Indian links

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances