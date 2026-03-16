Enforcement Directorate Investigates Illegal Call Centre Operations in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating an alleged illegal call centre operation in West Bengal, conducting raids across multiple locations to uncover potential fraud and links to political funding.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at approximately 10 premises across West Bengal, including Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar, and Durgapur.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the operations of an alleged illegal call centre.

The investigation aims to uncover potential fraudulent activities and scams perpetrated through the call centre.

Authorities are examining whether the call centre's operations are linked to political funding or electoral inducements in West Bengal.

Several individuals, including Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh, and Subhajit Chakraborty, are under scrutiny as part of the ED's investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in poll-bound West Bengal as part of a probe into the operations of an alleged illegal call centre, officials said.

About 10 premises in Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Durgapur were raided. The probe pertains to the activities of an "illegal" call centre, the officials of the federal probe agency said. It was not immediately clear if the probe is linked to some political funding or inducements linked to the electoral process.

Persons named Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh and Subhajit Chakraborty, apart from some others, are those being searched. A number of people are alleged to have been duped through the call centres that are under the scanner, they said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the assembly polls in West Bengal, stating that the state will have polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4 along with three states of Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, apart from the Union Territory of Puducherry.