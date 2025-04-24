HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ED raids FIITJEE premises in money laundering probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2025 12:29 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple premises in Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation against coaching institute FIITJEE, which recently shut its centres abruptly, leaving about 12,000 students in the lurch, officials said.

IMAGE: Parents of students stage a protest against FIITJEE founder Dinesh Goel demanding his arrest over closure of the institute, in Bhopal on January 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Eight locations in Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Gurugram linked to the institute, its promoter D K Goel and some others are being searched, the officials said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

In January, officials said, several FIITJEE centres across the country abruptly closed down without any notice.

Parents alleged that they had made advance payments for the entire year and the FIITJEE centres did not inform them about their sudden closure, leaving the future of 12,000 students uncertain, the officials said.

The money laundering case stems from FIRs filed by Noida and Delhi Police on the complaints of these parents.

The ED is probing allegations of 'diversion' of funds taken from the coaching centres towards personal gains and other entities.

FIITJEE provided coaching for competitive exams, including IIT entrance, to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
