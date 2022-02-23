News
Rediff.com  » News » ED questions Nawab Malik in money laundering case

ED questions Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 23, 2022 10:58 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 62-year-old Nationalist OCngress Party leader is stated to have arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 AM and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they added.

Malik's alleged links in relation to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated.

The minister had been in the news for the last few months after he made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoing against former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

 

These charges came soon after the NCB conducted raids at a cruise in October last year and arrested 20 people including actor Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan.

Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit last year.

This ED action comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, Ibrahim's aides, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

Kaskar, who was already in jail, has been arrested by the agency last week. It also questioned Salim Qureshi and Parkar's son.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
