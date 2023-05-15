News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED issues fresh summons to Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil

ED issues fresh summons to Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 15, 2023 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president and MLA Jayant Patil for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, official sources said Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12 but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

The politician has now been asked to appear on May 22, the sources said.

Patil, a former minister of home and finance, is also the state president of the NCP and is a seven-term legislator.

 

He had told reporters last week that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Alleged payment of some "commission amount" by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil are under the scanner of the agency and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has recently initiated fresh action in this 2019 case after it searched the Mumbai offices of-- Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global accounting firm KPMG--, the two former auditors of IL&FS.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!
Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!
ED searches 2 former IL&FS auditors
ED searches 2 former IL&FS auditors
Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?
Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?
Warring sibling promoters put Hikal's future at stake
Warring sibling promoters put Hikal's future at stake
IPL: LSG look to halt Mumbai's charge in crucial clash
IPL: LSG look to halt Mumbai's charge in crucial clash
Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat
Summer Drinks To Kill The Heat
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic

CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic

Why Does ED Have So Much Power?

Why Does ED Have So Much Power?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances