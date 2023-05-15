ED issues fresh summons to Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president and MLA Jayant Patil for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, official sources said Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12 but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

The politician has now been asked to appear on May 22, the sources said.

Patil, a former minister of home and finance, is also the state president of the NCP and is a seven-term legislator.

He had told reporters last week that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Alleged payment of some "commission amount" by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil are under the scanner of the agency and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has recently initiated fresh action in this 2019 case after it searched the Mumbai offices of-- Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global accounting firm KPMG--, the two former auditors of IL&FS.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.