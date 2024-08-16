News
Rediff.com  » News » EC to announce schedule for assembly polls today

EC to announce schedule for assembly polls today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 16, 2024 09:32 IST
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday afternoon.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

An EC invite to the media for a press conference around 3 pm did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.

 

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively.

The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
