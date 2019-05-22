EC rejects opposition's VVPAT demand

May 22, 2019 14:44 IST

The Election Commission has rejected the demand from 22 political parties to make last-minute changes to the way votes will be counted on Thursday.

Leaders of 22 political parties had on Tuesday urged the poll panel to ensure paper slips from the VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) module are matched before the counting begins so that in cases of discrepancy, all votes in that particular assembly segment can be cross-checked with the paper slips.

The Election Commission had told the delegation of opposition leaders that the poll panel would meet on Wednesday to take a decision on this proposal.

The Opposition also demanded that if any discrepancy is found during VVPAT verification, 100 per cent counting of the paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that particular assembly segment should be done and compared with the electronic voting machine results.