EC refuses to upload Form 17C showing booth-wise votes: Kejriwal

On the eve of counting of votes for the assembly elections in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Election Commission has refused to upload Form 17C, which contains details of votes polled per booth in each assembly segment, despite multiple requests from the party.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a website where it has uploaded Form 17C data for all the assembly seats, Kejriwal said.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "This form contains all details of votes polled at each booth. We will present data for every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format so that every voter can access this information."

Stating that ensuring such transparency should have been the responsibility of the apex poll body, Kejriwal said, "This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that it is refusing to do so.

Responding to Kejriwal's claims, the office of the chief electoral officer said, "As per Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, all presiding officers furnished the account of votes recorded in Form 17C to every polling agent present at the polling stations on the day of polling, ie, February 5, 2025.

"The rule has been complied with in letter and spirit at every polling station during the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.