HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » EC refuses to upload Form 17C showing booth-wise votes: Kejriwal

EC refuses to upload Form 17C showing booth-wise votes: Kejriwal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 23:22 IST

x

On the eve of counting of votes for the assembly elections in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Election Commission has refused to upload Form 17C, which contains details of votes polled per booth in each assembly segment, despite multiple requests from the party.

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal arrives to cast their vote for the Delhi assembly elections, in New Delhi, February . Photograph: / Rediff.com

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched a website where it has uploaded Form 17C data for all the assembly seats, Kejriwal said.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "This form contains all details of votes polled at each booth. We will present data for every assembly and every booth in a tabulated format so that every voter can access this information."

 

Stating that ensuring such transparency should have been the responsibility of the apex poll body, Kejriwal said, "This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that it is refusing to do so.

Responding to Kejriwal's claims, the office of the chief electoral officer said, "As per Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, all presiding officers furnished the account of votes recorded in Form 17C to every polling agent present at the polling stations on the day of polling, ie, February 5, 2025.

"The rule has been complied with in letter and spirit at every polling station during the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AAP alleges BJP bringing 'fake' voters, EC orders probe
AAP alleges BJP bringing 'fake' voters, EC orders probe
Lesser seats predicted always, but...: AAP on exit polls
Lesser seats predicted always, but...: AAP on exit polls
He destroyed...: Kejriwal launches blistering attack on CEC
He destroyed...: Kejriwal launches blistering attack on CEC
AAP, BJP trade allegations over 'fake voting' in Delhi
AAP, BJP trade allegations over 'fake voting' in Delhi
EC censures AAP's 'pressure tactics' in rare rebuke
EC censures AAP's 'pressure tactics' in rare rebuke

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tasty Train Station Snacks To Try In India

webstory image 2

8 Foods To Burn Calories Faster

webstory image 3

Keema With Fried Egg: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise1:14

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise

Watch: Diva Shah's bridal entry at wedding with Jeet Adani3:03

Watch: Diva Shah's bridal entry at wedding with Jeet Adani

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD