EC asks CBDT to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar's poll affidavit

April 09, 2024 14:45 IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sources said.

IMAGE: Union Minister and BJP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed his nomination on April 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress had moved the poll panel claiming a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against former United Nations diplomat Shashi Tharoor.

 

According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said.

Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said.

As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.

