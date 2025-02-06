HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Earth sets another heat record in January despite...

Earth sets another heat record in January despite...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 06, 2025 11:37 IST

x

The planet experienced its warmest January on record last month despite the development of La Nina, a climate pattern that usually brings cooler global temperatures, the European climate agency said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Tourists take a stroll under on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

This comes on the heels of the Earth experiencing its hottest year on record in 2024, also the first to see global average temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), January 2025 recorded an average temperature of 13.23 degrees Celsius, 0.09 degrees warmer than the previous hottest January (2024) and 0.79 degrees above the 1991-2020 average.

 

Scientists also found that the Earth's temperature in January was 1.75 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels. Global temperatures have stayed above the 1.5-degree mark for 18 of the last 19 months.

Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of C3S, said, "January 2025 is another surprising month, continuing the record temperatures observed throughout the last two years, despite the development of La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific and their temporary cooling effect on global temperatures."

La Nina is a climate pattern where the surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean become cooler than usual, affecting weather worldwide.

It typically brings stronger monsoons and heavier rainfall to India while causing droughts in parts of Africa and South America. It also tends to cool global temperatures slightly, unlike its opposite, El Nino, which warms them.

Copernicus scientists also reported that the last 12-month period (February 2024  January 2025) was 1.61 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times.

Meanwhile, sea surface temperatures (SSTs) remained unusually high in many parts of the world. The average SST for January (between 60° South and 60° North) was 20.78 degrees Celsius, making it the second warmest January on record.

Although signs of La Nina were visible in the central Pacific, ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific remained above normal, suggesting that the shift toward La Nina may be slowing or stalling.

In the Arctic, sea ice reached its lowest extent for January, falling 6 per cent below average, almost matching the record low set in January 2018, Copernicus said.

The World Meteorological Organisation in January declared 2024 the warmest year on record, with the global mean temperature 1.55 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 baseline, the period before human activities, such as burning fossil fuels, began significantly impacting the climate.

However, a permanent breach of the 1.5-degree Celsius limit specified in the Paris Agreement refers to long-term warming over a 20 or 30-year period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2024 Earth's hottest year ever, surpasses 1.5C mark
2024 Earth's hottest year ever, surpasses 1.5C mark
Trump withdraws from WHO, Paris accord, again
Trump withdraws from WHO, Paris accord, again
5 Climate Disasters That Happened Already In January
5 Climate Disasters That Happened Already In January
It's Going To Get Hotter In India
It's Going To Get Hotter In India
'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'
'India battling climate change and it is getting worse'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Important Engineering Entrance Exams After JEE

webstory image 2

In Which City Is the Most English Spoken? Or French?

webstory image 3

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

VIDEOS

Janhvi looks uncomfortable as fans crowd her for selfies0:45

Janhvi looks uncomfortable as fans crowd her for selfies

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night0:49

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night

Khushi arrives with father Boney Kapoor at 'Loveyapa' screening0:58

Khushi arrives with father Boney Kapoor at 'Loveyapa'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD