Duplicate voter card number resolved: EC sources

Duplicate voter card number resolved: EC sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2025 16:07 IST

The Election Commission has resolved the issue of voter cards having similar numbers and those with such cards have been issued fresh ones with new numbers, sources said Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

The number of similar electoral photo identity card or EPIC numbers found were "miniscule", averaging to around one in four polling stations, they said.

During the field-level verification, it was found that holders of such similar EPIC numbers were genuine electors in different assembly constituencies and different polling stations, the sources said.

 

Amid allegation of voter list fudging by opposition parties, including the TMC, the EC had asserted in March that it will address the "decades-long" matter in the next three months.

?To resolve this long-pending problem, the entire electoral database of over 99 crore electors was searched by chief electoral officers of all the 36 states and Union territories and electoral registration officers of all the 4,123 assembly constituencies across India in all the 10.50 lakh polling stations, they pointed out.

On an average, there are about 1,000 electors per polling station.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
