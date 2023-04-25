News
Drone spotted over Kejrwial's residence, probe underway

Drone spotted over Kejrwial's residence, probe underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2023 23:05 IST
A drone was spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, police said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Information was received at 4.46 pm that a drone has been seen over the CM's residence at the Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

 

The residence area comes under the red no-fly zone or no drone zone, according to sources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a PCR vehicle deployed outside the chief minister's residence on Flagstaff Road was informed about the sighting by a staffer of the CM residence.

The staffer saw the drone when was sitting in the lawns of the CM residence, he said

Following the information, police personnel, including senior officers, rushed to the spot, but no drone was visible at that time, the officer said.

A written submission has been received from the CM's camp office and legal process is underway, the DCP said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
