Doval meets Chinese foreign minister in Beijing

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for overall regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

IMAGE: NSA Ajit Doval with Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, in Beijing on Monday. Photograph: XP Division, MEA via ANI

Doval is visiting China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties including by fostering greater people to people engagement.

'The NSA also emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region,' it said in a statement.

Doval's emphasis on countering terrorism comes nearly a month-and-a-half after India smashed several terror infrastructure in Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The MEA said Doval and Wang also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

'The NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) talks,' it said.