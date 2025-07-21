HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Don't watch news or YouTube: CJI on ED narrative claims

Don't watch news or YouTube: CJI on ED narrative claims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 21, 2025 19:32 IST

x

In response to a remark asking the Supreme Court not to be swayed by the "narratives" against the central probe agency, Enforcement Directorate, Chief Justice B R Gavai on Monday said the court did not watch news or YouTube interviews.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

A bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing a suo motu case over the ED summoning senior lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal for rendering legal opinions to their respective clients.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, shared concerns and said the issue had been taken up at the highest level and the probe agency asked to not issue notices to the lawyers for rendering legal advice.

 

Mehta, however, pointed out attempts to malign institutions by creating false narratives.

"As far as general observations are concerned, sometimes misconstrued, depending upon individual cases. I am saying this, not the ED, there is a concerted effort to create a narrative against an institution. My lords may find in a few cases where there is overstepping…,” the solicitor general said.

"We are finding this (overstepping by ED) in many cases, it is not like we are not finding,” the CJI said.

CJI Gavai, who was indisposed a week ago, added, “We don't watch the news; haven't seen YouTube interviews. Only last week I managed to watch a few movies."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ED 'crossing all limits', says Supreme Court
ED 'crossing all limits', says Supreme Court
SC mulls guidelines to regulate social media posts
SC mulls guidelines to regulate social media posts
PM, RSS sketches: SC protects cartoonist with a warning
PM, RSS sketches: SC protects cartoonist with a warning
'Caste politics dangerous': SC rejects plea against AIMIM
'Caste politics dangerous': SC rejects plea against AIMIM
ED summons Google, Meta on Monday in betting apps case
ED summons Google, Meta on Monday in betting apps case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Heard These 10 Geeta Dutt Classics?

webstory image 2

Air Fryer Potato Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Of The World's Best Airports

VIDEOS

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha2:36

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Manipur's traditional flavours get a modern twist2:51

Manipur's traditional flavours get a modern twist

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai residence2:27

Amitabh Bachchan warmly greets fans outside his Mumbai...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD