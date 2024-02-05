News
Don't use children in election campaigning: EC

Don't use children in election campaigning: EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 05, 2024 14:02 IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Monday asked political parties not to use children in campaigning "in any form whatsoever", including for distribution of posters and pamphlets or sloganeering.

IMAGE: Children hold kites with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the kite festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an advisory sent to parties, the poll panel conveyed its "zero tolerance" towards use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates.

Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in rallies, the poll watchdog said.

 

"This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party or candidate...," EC said in a statement.

However, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines, it noted.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has consistently emphasised the pivotal role of political parties as the EC's key stakeholders, urging them to become active partners in upholding democratic values, especially in view of forthcoming parliamentary polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
