Don't have proof, but Netaji didn't die in plane crash: Veep

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that he believed Netaji Subash Chandra Bose did not die in that plane crash even though he has no evidence to prove it.

IMAGE: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. Photograph: @VPIndia X/ANI Photo

"Although I have no evidence, I believe Bose did not die in that plane crash only because freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, a staunch follower of Netaji, had said it. He said 'Netaji did not die in that plane crash, and I met him'," said the Vice President to reporters after paying homage to Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon.

The VP said he believed Thevar's words because he had never lied in his life.

"He followed the path of spirituality in his political journey also, that was his greatness," added Radhakrishnan.

On Thursday, Thevar's 63rd guru pooja and 118th jayanthi were observed, as the highly revered leader was born on October 30, 1908 and died on October 30, 1963.

Radhakrishnan also said when former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to make Thevar chief minister in recognition of his sacrifices to the freedom movement, Thevar had refused it.

"He told Nehru that all he wanted was justice to be done to Netaji," added Radhakrishnan.

The Vice President was on his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming office.