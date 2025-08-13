HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Doctorate recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation

Doctorate recipient boycotts TN governor Ravi at convocation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 13, 2025 18:16 IST

A woman recipient of a doctorate boycotted Governor R N Ravi in the convocation ceremony held in Tirunelveli on Wednesday by Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Photograph: ANI Photo

While varsity top officials including Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekar stood near the governor on the dais, recipients of degrees arrived on the dais one by one and they gave their certificates to Ravi, posed for photographs and received the degree from him.

 

However, a recipient of a doctorate, who later identified herself as Jean Rajan walked past Ravi, gave her degree to Chandrasekar and received it from him.

Governor Ravi, even before Rajan moved away from him, gestured her to stand beside him and take her degree. However, she apparently ignored the gesture.

Speaking to reporters, Rajan demanded to know what has the governor done for the state. She said it was her degree and it was hence, her choice to decide from whom she should receive it.

She alleged the governor worked against "Tamil and Tamil Nadu" and it was annoying and hence, she did not wish to receive her degree from him.

Though the VC told her on the dais to receive her degree from governor, she was not inclined to do that. Jean Rajan said she worked for a company in Nagercoil as a senior manager.

She said she believed in the "Dravidian model" and her decision was based on that. Reportedly, Jean Rajan's husband is an office-bearer of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Nagercoil town.

Varsity officials including registrar J Sacratees took part in the function.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A Giant Of Science Passes Into The Ages
A Giant Of Science Passes Into The Ages
'Fringe Elements Must Be Brought Under Control'
'Fringe Elements Must Be Brought Under Control'
'They Are Even Scared Of A Word'
'They Are Even Scared Of A Word'
RG Kar doc murder: Parents talk to CBI chief, may meet Shah
RG Kar doc murder: Parents talk to CBI chief, may meet Shah
Pune varsity drops 'Voice of Devendra' contest after protest
Pune varsity drops 'Voice of Devendra' contest after protest

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 2

Sridevi's 11 Best Performances

webstory image 3

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

VIDEOS

UP man tattoos 559 martyrs' names on body, enters records book3:22

UP man tattoos 559 martyrs' names on body, enters records...

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead of Janmashtami2:49

Mumbai locals practice human pyramid for Dahi Handi ahead...

Amit Shah hoists Tri colour at his residence under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign1:23

Amit Shah hoists Tri colour at his residence under 'Har...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV