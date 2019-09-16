News
Rediff.com  » News » DMK to protest on Sept 20 against Shah's Hindi push

DMK to protest on Sept 20 against Shah's Hindi push

September 16, 2019 21:17 IST

Upping the ante against "Hindi imposition," a high-level Dravida Munnetra Kazagham meet on Monday announced protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi pitch.

 

The agitation was to nip in the bud the "adverse effects" of "Hindi imposition on "mother Tamil" and the mother tongues of people of other (non-Hindi speaking) states," a resolution adopted at the meet said.

Briefing reporters, DMK chief M K Stalin said the agitation was the first phase of protest on Hindi issue and the further course of action will be decided on the basis of
Central government's response and consultations with like-minded parties.

