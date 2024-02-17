News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Discontent among Jharkhand MLAs after cabinet expansion

Discontent among Jharkhand MLAs after cabinet expansion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 17, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Baidyanath Ram, who was allegedly dropped from the list of ministers at the eleventh hour, on Friday said he would not tolerate 'this insult' and contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming assembly polls if required.

IMAGE: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren with former CM Hemant Soren and JMM-led coalition MLAs after winning the floor test in the assembly in Ranchi on February 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Basant Soren, JMM supremo Shibu Soren's youngest son, and seven others on Friday took oath as ministers in Jharkhand's Champai Soren-led government.

"Everything was finalised and my name featured in the ministers' list. But, at the last moment, my name was dropped. It is an insult. I will not tolerate it," Ram asserted.

 

"Under pressure from the central leadership of Congress, my name was removed," he alleged.

Ram also claimed that Chief Minister Champai Soren assured him that he would resolve the matter within two days.

"I may contest the assembly polls as an independent candidate if need be," the Latehar MLA added.

Meanwhile, internal bickering in Congress also surfaced soon after the allocation of portfolios to ministers.

A group of Congress MLAs met its Jharkhand chief Rajesh Thakur and lodged their protest against 'repetition of ministers from the party's quota' in the new cabinet.

Four Congress leaders -- Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh, who were a part of the previous Hemant Soren cabinet -- were included in the Champai Soren cabinet, too.

"We wanted an opportunity this time," party MLA Deepika Pandey Singh said.

Congress legislator Jaimangal Singh said the group has handed over a letter signed by 12 MLAs to the party chief over the matter.

"The MLAs expressed their grievances. I will convey the same to the party high-command," Thakur said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance
Time Running Out For INDIA Alliance
REVEALED! Why Nitish Ditched INDIA
REVEALED! Why Nitish Ditched INDIA
Ahead of trust vote, JMM MLA expresses unhappiness
Ahead of trust vote, JMM MLA expresses unhappiness
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers fail
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers fail
Who Killed The Man Putin Feared Most?
Who Killed The Man Putin Feared Most?
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
DGCA notice over death of 80-yr-old denied wheelchair
Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'
Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'

'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'

How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity

How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances