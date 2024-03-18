News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Disclose all electoral bond details by Thursday, SC tells SBI

Disclose all electoral bond details by Thursday, SC tells SBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 18, 2024 12:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the State Bank of India to make a complete disclosure of all details related to electoral bonds, including the unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party, by March 21.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud during a hearing on SBI's Electoral Bonds, in New Delhi . Photograph: ANI Photo

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there is "no manner of doubt" that the SBI is required to disclose complete details of the bonds.

It directed the SBI chairman to file an affidavit before it by 5 pm on March 21 indicating that the bank has disclosed all the details.

During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that the SBI can't be selective and has to disclose all "conceivable" electoral bond details in its possession, including unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

 

The bench said the apex court had, in its verdict in the electoral bonds case, asked the bank to disclose all the details of the bonds and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect.

"We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure," the bench orally said during the hearing.

Last week, the top court issued a notice to the country's largest bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers in compliance with its directions, saying the SBI was "duty bound" to reveal them.

On April 12, 2019, the apex court issued an interim order directing that the information about the donations received and donations which will be received must be submitted by political parties to the EC in a sealed cover.

In its landmark verdict on February 15, the top court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
EC electoral bond data silent on who gave which party
EC electoral bond data silent on who gave which party
Companies that donated to BJP got big projects: Cong
Companies that donated to BJP got big projects: Cong
'No one knows who funds the BJP'
'No one knows who funds the BJP'
'Indian startups on track to raise $8-12 bn this year'
'Indian startups on track to raise $8-12 bn this year'
Taapsee: Magnificent In Black
Taapsee: Magnificent In Black
'Anda cell most inhuman form of solitary confinement'
'Anda cell most inhuman form of solitary confinement'
'PM Hafta Vasuli Yojana': Cong's dig on electoral bonds
'PM Hafta Vasuli Yojana': Cong's dig on electoral bonds
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'SBI's unique code will now speak for itself'

'SBI's unique code will now speak for itself'

Electoral bonds: Majority of parties got no funding

Electoral bonds: Majority of parties got no funding

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances