News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Digvijaya, MP Congress chief booked for poll code breach

Digvijaya, MP Congress chief booked for poll code breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 27, 2024 23:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday booked Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, state unit chief Jitu Patwari and the party's nominee for Vijaypur assembly seat bypoll for alleged violation of model code.

IMAGE: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the Congress leaders, including the party candidate Mukesh Malhotra, organised a public meeting on the Morena-Shivpuri highway instead of the Mandi campus for which they were granted permission.

 

These leaders were booked under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint as the voluntary obstruction of a person), 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants) and 285 (obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on a complaint lodged by Flying Surveillance Team in-charge Dinesh Kumar Chanderia.

The FIR also names Bhander MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, deputy leader of opposition in state assembly Hemant Katare, and local leader Harikishan Kushwaha.

A day earlier, Digvijaya Singh, opposition leader Umang Singhar and the deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly Hemant Katare were booked for allegedly sharing an old video of BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat to mislead voters.

The byelection for the Vijaypur assembly segment was necessitated after former Congress MLA Rawat joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The bypolls to Budhni in Sehore district and Vijaypur in Sheopur district will be conducted on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Don't need invitation to visit Ayodhya: Digvijaya
Don't need invitation to visit Ayodhya: Digvijaya
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya in 'tear clothes' row
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya in 'tear clothes' row
Digvijaya Singh booked for sharing post on Golwalkar
Digvijaya Singh booked for sharing post on Golwalkar
Surat railway tackle an unusual crowd, here is how
Surat railway tackle an unusual crowd, here is how
India go down fighting to Thailand in AFC U17 qualifer
India go down fighting to Thailand in AFC U17 qualifer
'Chaseable target but we didn't bat well': Harmanpreet
'Chaseable target but we didn't bat well': Harmanpreet
Vijay slams DMK in maiden public speech; flays NEET
Vijay slams DMK in maiden public speech; flays NEET
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Diggy's 'resignation' goes viral, Cong files plaint

Diggy's 'resignation' goes viral, Cong files plaint

'If Cong wins...': Video of Shivraj's son sparks row

'If Cong wins...': Video of Shivraj's son sparks row

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances