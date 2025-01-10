HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » DIG gives tips to schoolgirls on how to bear bright babies

DIG gives tips to schoolgirls on how to bear bright babies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2025 22:49 IST

x

A video showing a woman Deputy Inspector General of Police in Madhya Pradesh offering advice to teenage school students on dos and don'ts for bearing 'ojaswi' (bright) babies, including 'not to conceive on full-moon night', has gone viral.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from the video going viral on social media. Photograph: X

Shahdol DIG Savita Sohane delivered the lecture to students from Classes 10 to 12 at a private school in Shahdol on October 4 as part of the state government's awareness program for the safety of the girl child.

The video began circulating over the last couple of days.

 

"You will bring forth new childhood (new generation) on Earth. How are you going to go about it," the DIG, who is unmarried, is heard saying.

"For that you need to plan. Note this first point -- not to conceive on Purnima. Bow down before the Sun and do salutation by offering water to bring forth 'ojaswi' offsprings," she said.

When contacted for comment, the DIG told PTI that she likes to read scriptures, listen to sermons of Hindu spiritual leaders, and give lectures.

She was speaking at the 'Mai Hoon Abhimanyu' program aimed at creating a safe environment and promoting respect for the girl child, she said.

"Every month I deliver a lecture at a school. Before joining the police service 31 years ago, I was a lecturer at a government inter-college school in Sagar district for four years," Sohane added.

"What I spoke was based on the information I have come across in my pursuit for spiritual bliss," she said.

As to her advice about avoiding conception on a full-moon night, she said it is considered a holy period in Hinduism.

The object of her lecture, that went on for more than one hour, was to inculcate respect for the girl child in the midst of horrendous crimes against women and girls, but only a part of it was circulated and the context was missing, the DIG said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Son Preference Hurting India?
Is Son Preference Hurting India?
People moving away from notion of boy child: SC
People moving away from notion of boy child: SC
Society should know man decides child's gender: HC
Society should know man decides child's gender: HC
Indians want less children now, but want them as sons
Indians want less children now, but want them as sons
Medicine that promises a male child creates uproar in Rajya Sabha
Medicine that promises a male child creates uproar in Rajya Sabha

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Special Recipes For Lohri, Sankranti And Pongal

webstory image 2

5 Amazing Benefits Of Raw Turmeric

webstory image 3

5 Ideal Republic Day Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

VIDEOS

2-year-old Saint 'Kunj Baba' is centre of attraction at Maha Kumbh4:35

2-year-old Saint 'Kunj Baba' is centre of attraction at...

Neha Sharma spotted with rumoured boyfriend and sister Aisha Sharma in Bandra0:48

Neha Sharma spotted with rumoured boyfriend and sister...

Yogi inaugurates 'Maa Ki Rasoi' in Prayagraj, offering full meal for just Rs 92:54

Yogi inaugurates 'Maa Ki Rasoi' in Prayagraj, offering...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD