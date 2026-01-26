HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Dhurandhar' actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

'Dhurandhar' actor Nadeem Khan arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2026 12:53 IST

x

Actor Nadeem Khan promised the domestic help to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions.

IMAGE: Nadeem Khan was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Dhurandhar. Photograph: @Nadeemactor/Instagram

Key Points

  • Nadeem Khan was recently seen in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar
  • The woman had worked as a domestic help for different actors and had come in contact with Khan years ago, and they became close
  • The complainant alleged that Khan promised to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions at her residence

An actor has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping his domestic help for 10 years on the promise of marriage, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by a 41-year-old woman, Nadeem Khan, recently seen in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, was arrested on January 22 and is currently in police custody, an official said.

According to the complaint, the woman had worked as a domestic help for different actors and had come in contact with Khan years ago, and they became close.

 

The woman alleged that Khan promised to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions at her residence in Malwani and at his house in Versova in the western suburbs, over a period of 10 years, the official said.

However, he later refused to marry her, and she approached the Versova police with a complaint.

As the alleged assault took place for the first time at the complainant's house in the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, the Versova police have transferred the case on a zero FIR, the official said.

Khan was last seen in the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Dhurandhar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhurandhar Review
Dhurandhar Review
The Blasphemous Idea Dhurandhar Promotes
The Blasphemous Idea Dhurandhar Promotes
Rs 5.4 lakh theft at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai flat
Rs 5.4 lakh theft at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai flat
Why Dhurandhar Is Unsettling
Why Dhurandhar Is Unsettling
Teen stabs tutor for sexually assaulting friend, held
Teen stabs tutor for sexually assaulting friend, held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers2:12

PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen...

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award0:27

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

PM Modi arrives at Kartavya Path 2:24

PM Modi arrives at Kartavya Path

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO