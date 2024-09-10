Dharma doesn't mean eat this, don't eat that: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said some elements who don't want India to grow are creating hindrance in the path of its development.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses at the book launch in Pune. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, there is no need to be scared as a similar situation prevailed during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but it was tackled using the power of "dharma" or religion and righteousness, Bhagwat said on Monday at the release of a book titled Tanjavarche Marathe, written by Dr Milind Paradkar.

He noted dharma does not mean just puja (rituals), but it is a broader concept that encompasses truth, compassion and tapascharya (dedication).

The word 'Hindu' is an adjective that personifies acceptance of diversities, he said and emphasised India came into existence for a purpose and to push the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

In the past "external" invasions of India were largely visible so people were alert, but now they are manifesting in different forms, Bhagwat pointed out.

"When Tataka attacked (a demoness in Ramayana), a lot of chaos ensued and she was slain just by an arrow (by Ram and Laxman), but in case of Putna (demoness who came to kill infant Krishna), she came disguised as an aunt to breastfeed (infant Krishna), but as it was Krishna (who killed her).

"Today's situation is the same. Attacks are taking place and they are devastating in every manner, be it economical, spiritual or political," the RSS leader noted.

Some elements are creating obstacles in the path of India's development and are fearful of its rise on the global stage, but they will not succeed, he asserted.

"All those who fear that if India grows big, their businesses will be shut, such elements are working to create hindrance in the path of country's development and by galvanising all the power they have," the RSS chief said.

"They are orchestrating methodical attacks, be it physical or invisible (sukshm), but there is no need to get scared as a similar situation prevailed during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's times when there was no hope for India's rise," he said.

But there is one factor called jivani shakti (power that infuses life) which defines India, Bhagwat emphasised.

"Jivani shakti is the basis of our nation and that is founded on dharma which will be there forever," he said.

Dharma was there at the beginning of the srishti (nature or universe) and it (dharma) will be needed till the end, he said.

Bhagwat stressed India is a very fortunate and blessed country.

"Due to the blessings and inspirations of great personalities and saints, the country became immortal. Because of this, our country, despite straying a little bit here and there, would ultimately come on tracks. This is the divine boon we have received and it was received for a specific purpose as God has entrusted us with responsibilities of the world," he remarked.

"Other countries came into existence for struggle... for survival, but India's creation was to demonstrate the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", Bhagwat opined.

He also said dharma is at the core of unity.

"This thread of unity is derived from dharma. When I say dharma that does not mean puja (rituals), dharma does not mean eat this, do not eat that, do not touch (something). Dharma means truth, compassion, tapascharya. Why to feel ashamed of these things?" Bhagwat asked.

He referred to a book written by legendary freedom fighter and nationalist Subhash Chandra Bose to point out how the British rulers looked at India.

"I recently came across a book, Indian Resistance, written by Subhash Chandra Bose. Bose writes in the first chapter that the British thought that because of them, India was a country, else it was just a collection of multiple states, but according to him (Bose), it was wrong," the RSS leader said.

Bose wrote in the book that Bharatvarsh has remained united just because of Hindu dharma, he contended.

"Bose called himself a Leftist in the book. The Leftist group in the Congress. Who were others who were named Leftists - Lokmanya Tilak, Babu Arvind Ghosh. The Leftist means those who want pivotal changes in society and those who want complete swarajya (freedom). In our region, we call them jahal (aggressive)," Bhagwat said, quoting from the book.

He said Hindu word was not used at that time, but Bose used the term without any hesitation.

"Hindu is not a name. It is an adjective that describes and accepts all diversities. That is why when Marathas (during Shivaji-era) went to (present-day) Tamil Nadu (Thanjavur) they were not treated as outsiders. They are accepted because of their work and behaviour," the RSS leader noted.

Bhagwat said after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's great escape from Mughal captivity in Agra, it became evident that 'swaraj' (self-rule) was here to stay.

"Everyone got the solution and they started their fight (against Mughals). Had there been no British rule (after Mughals), the country would have been more united despite all its diversities," he noted.