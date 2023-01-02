Devotees Throng Temples On New Year's Day

Devotees thronged temples across the country praying for a healthy, happy and wonderful 2023.

Long queues of devotees were seen at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata, Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and the Dudheshwarnath temple in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on a cold Sunday morning. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees throng the Golden Temple.

IMAGE: Devotees at the Golden Temple.

IMAGE: Devotees wait in queue to offer prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata on the occasion of the Kalpataru festival and New Year 2023.

IMAGE: Devotees arrive at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday.

IMAGE: Devotees at Har Ki Pauri.

IMAGE: Devotees pay obeisance at the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, amid the ongoing annual pilgrimage season.

IMAGE: A heavy rush of devotees at the Sabarimala temple.

IMAGE: Devotees at the Sabarimala temple.

IMAGE: Devotees throng the Dudheshwarnath temple in Ghaziabad.

