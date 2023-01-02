News
Rediff.com  » News » Devotees Throng Temples On New Year's Day

Devotees Throng Temples On New Year's Day

By REDIFF NEWS
January 02, 2023 16:24 IST
Devotees thronged temples across the country praying for a healthy, happy and wonderful 2023.

Long queues of devotees were seen at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata, Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and the Dudheshwarnath temple in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Devotees visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on a cold Sunday morning. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees throng the Golden Temple.

 

IMAGE: Devotees at the Golden Temple.

 

IMAGE: Devotees wait in queue to offer prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata on the occasion of the Kalpataru festival and New Year 2023.

 

IMAGE: Devotees arrive at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Devotees at Har Ki Pauri.

 

IMAGE: Devotees pay obeisance at the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, amid the ongoing annual pilgrimage season.

 

IMAGE: A heavy rush of devotees at the Sabarimala temple.

 

IMAGE: Devotees at the Sabarimala temple.

 

IMAGE: Devotees throng the Dudheshwarnath temple in Ghaziabad.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
