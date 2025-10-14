HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Despite seat-sharing woes, Lalu starts giving away RJD tickets

Despite seat-sharing woes, Lalu starts giving away RJD tickets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 09:48 IST

x

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad gave away party tickets to candidates favoured by him, unfazed by inability of the INDIA bloc, helmed in Bihar by the RJD, to formally announce a plan for seat-sharing.

IMAGE: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

A stampede-like situation was witnessed on Monday outside 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to the RJD supremo's wife Rabri Devi, a former CM, when the couple returned from Delhi, where they had appeared before a court.

As the air remained thick with anticipation, aspirants, who apparently received phone calls from the party, began pouring in, only to emerge minutes later, with the party symbol in their hands and a broad smile on their faces.

 

It was not known exactly how many candidates got the party ticket, on a day when filing of nominations for the second and final phase of polls began and only four days were left for candidates of the first leg to submit their papers.

Prominent among those who got RJD symbols were Sunil Singh (Parbatta), who quit Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) last week, and Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo, a several-term former MLA from Matihani, who had won the seat twice for the party headed by the CM.

These leaders' candidature is being seen as part of the strategy of Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD supremo's son and heir apparent, to win over a section of Bhumihars, a powerful upper caste which has traditionally supported the BJP-led NDA.

Several sitting RJD MLAs like Bhai Virendra, Chandrashekhar Yadav (Madhepura) and Israil Mansuri (Kanti) also came out of the party supremo's house, waving the party symbol.

The scene was reminiscent of last year's Lok Sabha polls, when the RJD supremo had distributed a number of party tickets, without waiting for a nod from alliance partners, who eventually fell in line.

Besides the Congress, the RJD has among its allies three Left parties and former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party. A truck is expected with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's JMM and RLJP of former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

JD-U, BJP discuss seat sacrifice to calm restive allies
JD-U, BJP discuss seat sacrifice to calm restive allies
Differences emerge in NDA over seat sharing in Bihar
Differences emerge in NDA over seat sharing in Bihar
Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft
Court charges Tejashwi, Rabri with cheating, Lalu with graft
Bihar polls: Cong likely to be given less than 70 seats
Bihar polls: Cong likely to be given less than 70 seats
Is 'Bhunja Party' Really Running Bihar?
Is 'Bhunja Party' Really Running Bihar?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

Jaishankar meets Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa1:24

Jaishankar meets Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Trump Calls Italian PM 'Beautiful' During Gaza Summit0:35

Trump Calls Italian PM 'Beautiful' During Gaza Summit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO