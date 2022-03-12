News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 12, 2022 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven people were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said information regarding the blaze near pillar number 12 of Gokulpuri village was received at 1.03 am.

Thirteen fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

Seven charred bodies were recovered, the official said, adding that around 60 shanties were affected and 30 of those gutted in the fire.

 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot.

The blaze was finally brought under control around 4 am.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident.

"Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A timeline of major fire mishaps in Delhi
A timeline of major fire mishaps in Delhi
'Mumbai is sitting on a firebomb'
'Mumbai is sitting on a firebomb'
'Thank god, we escaped': A survivor's story
'Thank god, we escaped': A survivor's story
The Ukrainians Battle On
The Ukrainians Battle On
Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National
Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
'Gandhis are losing respect within the Congress'
4 terrorists killed in 3 separate encounters in J-K
4 terrorists killed in 3 separate encounters in J-K
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Know how to use a fire extinguisher? It's never too late to learn!

Know how to use a fire extinguisher? It's never too late to learn!

How to handle fire mishaps: An expert's advice

How to handle fire mishaps: An expert's advice

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances