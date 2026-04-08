Democrats Demand Trump's Removal After 'Civilisation' Threat to Iran

Following Donald Trump's controversial threat to Iran, Democrat leaders are urgently calling for his removal from office, raising concerns about his fitness to lead and the potential for war crimes.

Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump's threat to wipe out 'the whole civilisation' in Iran has sparked widespread condemnation.

Democrat leaders are calling for Trump's immediate removal from office, citing the 25th Amendment.

Some Republicans have expressed concern over Trump's remarks, hoping they are merely 'bluster'.

Critics argue Trump's actions are reckless, endanger American service members, and damage America's global standing.

The controversy has ignited debate about the use of the 25th Amendment and impeachment to remove Trump from office.

US President Donald Trump's threats of wiping out the "whole civilisation" in Iran drew strong condemnation from Democrat leaders, who called for his "immediate removal" and a push back from some Republicans who hoped and prayed that the remarks were "bluster".

The calls for the removal of Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment reached a crescendo among Democrats who slammed the US President's remarks as "unhinged" and amounting to "war crimes".

Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he does not support Trump's threats and hoped that the remarks were really bluster.

"I am hoping and praying that President Trump is, that this really is bluster. I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure. I do not want to see that. We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them," Johnson said in a podcast 'John Solomon Reports'.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle brushed aside the call by Democrats for Trump's removal as "pathetic".

"This is pathetic. Democrats have been talking about impeaching President Trump since before he was even sworn into office. The Democrats in Congress are deranged, weak, and ineffective, which is why their approval ratings are at historic lows," Ingle said in a statement to PTI.

Former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had a fallout with Trump, condemned the US President's calls for the destruction of an entire civilisation.

"25TH AMENDMENT," Taylor-Greene wrote in a social media post, referring to the rules for removal of the President from office.

"Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilisation. This is evil and madness," she said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said the President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes and wipe out a "whole civilisation" because he started a disastrous war of his own making and had no plan and no strategy for how to end it.

"This is abhorrent, and the American people do not support this," said Harris, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 presidential election against Trump.

"Trump's recklessness is needlessly putting our brave service members in harm's way, destroying America's global standing, and making life even more unaffordable for the American people. We must all stand against this and oppose funding this illegal war of choice," Harris said in a social media post.

Calls for Action Against Trump

Ed Markey, Democratic Senator from Massachusetts, said a war powers resolution will not be enough.

"We need to assert congressional authority and stop this illegal war in Iran. But, Trump is clearly an unstable warmonger at odds with the will of the people. Removal is the top priority. No more war criminals in the White House," he said.

Markey said whether it's 25th Amendment or impeachment, he will support any avenue to remove Trump from office.

"We cannot leave this man in charge of America's nuclear weapons as he threatens to end an entire civilisation. And Congress must not fund this reckless administration," he said.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said in a social media post: "This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office."

"We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump. Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions," Ro Khanna, Congressman from California's 17th district, said.

Democrat Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to convene a session of Congress immediately and called on Trump's cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

"The Cabinet needs to invoke the 25th Amendment. But Congress can't just sit on its hands and wait for that to happen when the President is threatening to commit war crimes TONIGHT," she said in a social media post.

Stansbury, who represents New Mexico's First Congressional district in the House, said the world is watching, and history will remember.

"This is all hands on deck - Democrats, Republicans, Independents - AMERICANS must look at using any and every tool to stop the President and his unauthorised war, including the 25th Amendment, Impeachment, and War Powers Resolutions," she said in a social media post.

"This is not foreign policy, it's a deranged madman threatening to wipe out an entire country. It's past time. The 25th Amendment must be invoked," Illinois Governor J B Pritzker said in a social media post.

The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked, said Rob Menendez, the Congressman from New Jersey's eighth Congressional district.

"The ultimate goal is to crush the Iranian regime. Weakening their ballistic missile, terror, and nuclear programmes is essential for the safety of our nation. But the clock is ticking. The Trump administration needs to come before Congress and present clear objectives, and brief on our progress," Congressman Josh Gottheimer, a democrat from New Jersey's fifth congressional district, said.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez, from California's 34th Congressional district, said the 25th Amendment exists for moments like this.

Threatening to wipe out an entire civilisation is unhinged and will cost lives. This has already triggered a global economic crisis and could spiral into something far worse, he said.

"Mike Johnson must bring Congress back now so we can stop this unauthorised war," Gomez said.

Trump has lost his mind, and his threats to wipe out the Iranian people should be taken seriously, said Robert Garcia, Democratic Congressman from California's 42nd congressional district.

"He's out of control, and his cabinet and those around him must be loyal to the Constitution and invoke the 25th Amendment. He must be removed," the lawmaker said.

Trump is acting recklessly, and his war with Iran has already cost American lives, said Julie Johnson, Congresswoman from Texas.

"This is a serious conflict, not a reality show. We need steady, diplomatic leadership. What we're seeing now is insane behaviour from a deranged president. It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment," she said.

Echoing her voice, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman said it's time to use the 25th Amendment.

"In just 48 hours, the president has gone from threatening war crimes to threatening genocide. He is clearly unstable and must be set aside," she said.

"Trump has gone from threatening war crimes to talking about wiping out 'an entire civilisation,'" Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote on X Tuesday.

"This is dangerous, reckless, and shows a president out of his depth. Trump's increasingly showing he's unfit for office - and those defending this war of choice are complicit," they said.

Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan also called for Trump to be removed from office if the military attacks civilian infrastructure in Iran, calling those actions a "war crime".

"Threatening to destroy a civilisation is clearly a war crime if he acts on it. He's putting those who serve in the military in a terrible position," Pocan posted on X.

"This is stuff you'd wouldn't even see from Putin, let alone the American president. Isn't it time for the 25th Amendment?" Pocan wondered.