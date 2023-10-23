Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 306

The overall air quality in the national capital on Monday morning was recorded in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306 against 302 recorded on Sunday, as per SAFAR-India.

IMAGE: Commuters travel on the Signature Bridge amid low visibility due to smog as the air quality in the national capital remains in the 'very poor' category, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The overall air quality in the National Capital deteriorated from the 'poor' category to the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index at 302 on Sunday afternoon, as per data from SAFAR-India.

On Sunday morning, the overall air quality was recorded in the 'poor category' with an AQI of 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

According to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 330 (very poor) at noon, while IGI Terminal T3 in New Delhi was at 313 against 276 in the Sunday morning hours.

A cyclist at Indian Gate, Sanjay Chaudhary, said "The situation is not good at all".

"I think pollution levels have been rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days. We can feel it in our eyes today. The smog is dense. I think the situation is not good at all. We, the cyclists, carry masks and bandanas with us, but I don't think there is any alternative, and if you have to be on the road, you have to face it," he added.

IMAGE: A cyclist on a smoggy morning near India Gate in New Delhi . Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Another cyclist at Indian Gate, Rahul Kundra, said, "Right now, we can feel the pollution a little as we cycle every day. It will increase a little that will become visible too. At that time, we stop cycling."

According to the SAFAR, the air quality in Kartavya Path at India Gate was recorded at 266 on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 290 (poor) and Gurugram 152 (moderate). Anand Vihar breached the very poor category in New Delhi with an AQI of 345, IT0 with an AQI of 309, New Moti Bagh with an AQI of 360, Dwarkar Sector-8 recorded an AQI of 313.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.

Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".