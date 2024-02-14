News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi remains under heavy security as farmers determined to march

Delhi remains under heavy security as farmers determined to march

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 14, 2024 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With protesting farmers seeking to march to the national capital, security remained tight on Wednesday with personnel deployed in huge numbers and barricades regulating movement in central Delhi and at border points with Haryana, which can cause hardships to commuters.

IMAGE: Barricades being put up at Delhi- Gurugram border near Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Gurugram on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The traffic movement at Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri borders (Delhi-Bahadurgarh) is suspended, an official said, adding the security personnel in anti-riot gear are deployed and drones being used to keep an eye on the situation.

Multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and container walls have been placed at Singhu and Tikri borders as well as Ghazipur border.

 

An official said the security arrangements at border points and in central Delhi could be increased if required.

With massive security arrangements at the three border points, commuters may again face difficulties in reaching their destination.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some dropped by a drone -- at two border points of Haryana-Punjab as protesters tried to break past barricades that were installed to stop them from heading to Delhi.

Till late night, as they were remained stopped at Punjab-Haryana border by Harayana police.

Traffic crawled at many places in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday as well due to the barricading at border and in several parts of Delhi.

The metro commuters had to face difficulties as some gates of nine metro stations in Central Delhi were shut till the evening.

The Red Fort complex was temporarily closed for visitors on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for a month -- banning an assembly of five or more people, processions or rallies and the entry of tractor-trolleys ferrying people.

During their protest in 2020, farmers from different states, mainly Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had staged a sit-in at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders.

They sat there from August 2020 to December 2021.

Police had to rush logistics in 2020 to check the entry of the farmers moving in a procession of tractors.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Farmers face tear gas shells via drones, water cannons
Farmers face tear gas shells via drones, water cannons
'Farmers are not enjoying any freedom'
'Farmers are not enjoying any freedom'
MSP law cannot be done in a hurry, says agri minister
MSP law cannot be done in a hurry, says agri minister
'If you meet Bilkis, you'd feel she has become...'
'If you meet Bilkis, you'd feel she has become...'
Farmers' march: Punjab objects to Haryana using...
Farmers' march: Punjab objects to Haryana using...
Daring, Confident Shreya
Daring, Confident Shreya
How To Make Your V-Day A Super Hit!
How To Make Your V-Day A Super Hit!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Farmers gathering to resume Delhi march face tear gas

Farmers gathering to resume Delhi march face tear gas

Delhi shuts borders, police to use force if needed

Delhi shuts borders, police to use force if needed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances