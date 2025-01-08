Delhi polls: Cong lures voters with Rs 25 lakh free health cover

The Congress on Wednesday promised free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' if voted to power in Delhi.

IMAGE: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin during a press conference on the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojna' ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, in New Delhi, January 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the proposed scheme would be a game-changer as it will provide comprehensive health coverage to families, covering medical expenses for critical illnesses, hospitalisations, and treatments.

"The chances of the Congress forming the government in Delhi are increasing. I believe this is also necessary for the country," he said at the unveiling event.

Gehlot also highlighted that the proposed scheme reflected the party's commitment to addressing Delhi residents' healthcare needs.

The party's campaign slogan "Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori" was prominently displayed during the announcement, highlighting the Congress's "promise" of ensuring essential services for all.

"Congress is the party which has kept this country united till date. We believe that the Congress takes along all the castes and religions," he stated.

This health scheme was very successful in Rajasthan and it will be successful in Delhi also. This is a universal scheme which will be for all the people of Delhi. All government and private hospitals will be included in Jeevan Raksha Yojana, in which every Delhi resident will get free health, he said.

"I believe that you can win elections by polarisation, but cannot run the country or develop it. Bringing back Congress in Delhi is very important. Sheila Dikshit gave excellent governance and the modern Delhi. We would like to bring that era back in the national capital," Gehlot said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said that after the success of the scheme in Rajasthan, Delhi also needed it.

"I am proud of the fact that Gehlot launched this scheme in Rajasthan by the name of Chiranjeevi and after its tremendous success there, we realised that the Delhi also needed it so that the people would get proper treatment here," he stated.

"By giving free treatment of Rs 25 lakhs to every Delhi resident, we will assure them of life security. Today Delhi looks sick because in the last 11 years, Arvind Kejriwal has destroyed the health system in Delhi hospitals," he alleged.

Yadav further alleged that this scheme is needed in Delhi because the poor people of the city are dependent on those Mohalla clinics for treatment where there is no doctor, no medicine, no testing facility and no environment for treatment.

"We want to assure Delhi that Congress is concerned about your health and after forming the government, the Congress will implement the scheme and take responsibility for the health of every person in Delhi," he stated.

All India Congress Committee's Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin claimed that the the people of Delhi will vote for Congress on the basis of reliability and trust.

"Whatever scheme Congress brings, the party fulfills it. The public trusts Congress, believes in it, due to which we do not want to make any such announcement which we cannot fulfill. After winning the elections, the party will fulfill the responsibility of protecting the health of the people of Delhi by implementing the scheme," Nizamuddin said.

On Monday, Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in the national capital.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 5 and votes counted on February 8.