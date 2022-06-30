News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Police team reaches Zubair's home in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 30, 2022 15:39 IST
A four-member team of the Delhi Police on Thursday reached AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair's residence in Bengaluru as part of the investigation related to his 2018 tweet that led to his arrest, police said.

IMAGE: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair brought to Bengaluru by an Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

Zubair was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus through the tweet.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had extended his custodial interrogation by four days.

 

"Our four-member team, along with Zubair who is currently in police custody, has reached his house in Bengaluru. Our team members are there to collect electronic evidence in relation to the case. This includes his mobile phone or the laptop that he must have used to post the tweet in question," a senior officer said.

On Wednesday, the police had written to multiple banks seeking information about Zubair's account details and other financial transactions.

The officer also said the mobile phone being used by the co-founder of the fact-checking website has been formatted and does not have information related to the case.

According to police, Zubair has said he lost the phone which was allegedly used in posting the objectionable tweet.

Meanwhile, the anonymous Twitter handle which flagged the tweet and raised a complaint, does not exist on the microblogging site anymore, sources in the Delhi Police said.

Zubair has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, according to police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
