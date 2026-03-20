Delhi police seal UNI office; action sparks media freedom debate

The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points UNI and The Statesman have condemned the action as an attack on media freedom, alleging staff manhandling.

The Delhi High Court upheld the cancellation of the land allotment to the news agency.

A video circulating online purportedly shows a woman journalist being manhandled during the eviction.

UNI claims staff were forcibly evicted and some Delhi Police personnel were allegedly intoxicated.

The Delhi police on Friday sealed news agency UNI's office in New Delhi, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an "unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media".

The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed.

The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi high court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.

The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises.

The matter is related to the cancellation of the allotment of land to the news agency.

The high court upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's plea.

The Statesman, the current owner of UNI, termed the police action "unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India".

"In an unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India, the Rafi Marg office of the nation's oldest news agency, United News of India (UNI), was literally attacked by a police force that would put an anti-terror operation to shame.

"Employees were not given time to even collect their belongings or hear from management. The management has been left outside, and employees are being beaten inside," the Statesman said in a post on X.

UNI said on X, "The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country's oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom."

In a purported video shared on X, a woman personnel is seen allegedly manhandling a woman journalist during a confrontation. The footage shows the journalist losing her balance, after which she falls to the ground.

Meanwhile, a person in the background can be heard objecting, saying, "Ye kya kar rahi ho madam, haath-pair toot jayega" and "Ye kya tareeka hai."

UNI alleged that its staff members were forcibly evicted, with several not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings, and women journalists were manhandled by teams of Delhi Police.

"Some Delhi police personnel were reportedly intoxicated while on duty. Two lawyers and Delhi Police personnel allegedly abused several individuals," the agency said.

"The premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi has been taken over by the Government of India on 20.03.2026 pursuant to the judgment dated 20.03.2026 of the Hon'ble high court of Delhi. Any entry, occupation, or use of the said premises by any person without authorization of L&DO is strictly prohibited and will invite action under law," read a notice pasted at the news agency's office.