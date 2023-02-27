News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi HC rejects pleas against Agnipath, says it's in national interest

Delhi HC rejects pleas against Agnipath, says it's in national interest

Source: PTI
February 27, 2023 11:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Monday upheld the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, saying it was made in national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.

IMAGE: Aspirants undergo a physical test during an Agniveer Army recruitment rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed a batch of petitions assailing the scheme, and said there was no reason to interfere with it.

 

The court also dismissed petitions relating to recruitment process for the armed forces under certain previous advertisements while clarifying that such candidates do not have a right to seek recruitment.

The court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 15 last year.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces.

According to these rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Military Needs Soldiers, Not Contract Labour
Military Needs Soldiers, Not Contract Labour
Beware Of Agnipath!
Beware Of Agnipath!
REVEALED: How much India really spends on defence
REVEALED: How much India really spends on defence
Another 'son-rise' in JK; GN Azad's son joins politics
Another 'son-rise' in JK; GN Azad's son joins politics
Why Sarfaraz was not selected for Irani Cup
Why Sarfaraz was not selected for Irani Cup
Blow for MI, Bumrah may miss IPL 2023!
Blow for MI, Bumrah may miss IPL 2023!
No Girl For Ibrahim, Please!
No Girl For Ibrahim, Please!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!

For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!

Was This The Right Time For Agnipath?

Was This The Right Time For Agnipath?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances