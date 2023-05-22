News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation case over Modi documentary

Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation case over Modi documentary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 22, 2023 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Monday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.

The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary -- India: The Modi Question -- which has two episodes.

 

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister.

It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country.

The high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes" and listed it for further hearing on September 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
Amid controversy over Modi documentary, BBC says...
Amid controversy over Modi documentary, BBC says...
DU bars 2 students for screening BBC documentary
DU bars 2 students for screening BBC documentary
Why Is The Congress Afraid?
Why Is The Congress Afraid?
The Maharaja Is Airborne!
The Maharaja Is Airborne!
Provide shaded space, drinking water, RBI tells banks
Provide shaded space, drinking water, RBI tells banks
Recipe: Maharashtrian Kothimbir Mutkule
Recipe: Maharashtrian Kothimbir Mutkule
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Is It An Attack On India?

Why Is It An Attack On India?

BBC, Modi And The Sunak Factor

BBC, Modi And The Sunak Factor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances