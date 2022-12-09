News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Cong VP, 2 newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Cong VP, 2 newly-elected councillors join AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 09, 2022 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, the Congress' Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and its two newly elected councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

IMAGE: AAP supporters dance as they celebrate the party's victory in the MCD polls, in New Delhi on December 7, 2022. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Two of the Councillors are Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon.

At a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said they decided to join his party after seeing the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

 

"We have invited the BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party's two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP," Pathak said.

Sabila Begum won from ward number 243, Mustafabad, and Nazia Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri. The Congress managed to win nine seats in the recent MCD polls.

Anti-defection law does not apply to the MCD polls.

Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area.

"We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working hard to develop the capital," Mehdi said.

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP vows to improve amenities; Votebank intact: BJP
AAP vows to improve amenities; Votebank intact: BJP
Meet Bobi, AAP's first transperson councillor in MCD
Meet Bobi, AAP's first transperson councillor in MCD
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
Uniform Civil Code bill introduced in RS amid din
Uniform Civil Code bill introduced in RS amid din
SC dismisses RTI plea on 2018 collegium proceedings
SC dismisses RTI plea on 2018 collegium proceedings
Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab
Shraddha's father blames cops, seeks death for Aaftab
Dimple's Smile Says It All
Dimple's Smile Says It All
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Kejriwal Is Eyeing 2027 Gujarat Poll

Kejriwal Is Eyeing 2027 Gujarat Poll

AAP moves in on Cong territory in Gujarat tribal belt

AAP moves in on Cong territory in Gujarat tribal belt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances