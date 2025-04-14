Delhi college principal coats classroom with cow dung to beat heat

The principal of Delhi University's Laxmibai College has been caught on video coating the walls of a classroom with cow dung.

IMAGE: Delhi University's Laxmibai College principal seen applying cow dung on classroom walls. Photograph: Screengrab

The Principal Pratyush Vatsala said that the act was part of an ongoing research, being undertaken by a faculty member.

She said the project is named Study of Heat stress Control by Using Traditional Indian Knowledge.

"It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details," she said.

In the video, Vatsala is seen applying cow dung on the walls with the help of her staff.

She reportedly shared the video herself in the college's teachers' group, noting that indigenous methods are being adopted to cool classrooms in C Block.

"Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant," she wrote in the message.

Established in 1965, and named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the college is located in Ashok Vihar and operates under the Delhi government.

The college comprises five blocks, with the recent initiative focused on one of them.