Delhi CM Unveils Projects to Enhance Drainage, Road Connectivity

Delhi's infrastructure is set for a major upgrade as the Chief Minister launches projects targeting improved drainage, reduced traffic congestion, and enhanced road connectivity across the city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Larsen and Toubro Limited

Key Points Delhi CM launches infrastructure projects to improve drainage and road connectivity.

The projects aim to address waterlogging issues through stormwater drain remodelling under the New Master Drain Plan 2025.

Construction of a slip road and U-turn facility at Shalimar Chowk will help ease traffic congestion.

An Ayushman Arogya Mandir was inaugurated to improve access to primary healthcare services.

The CM directed officials to ensure quality, transparency, and timely completion of all projects.

Delhi Chief Minister inaugurated a series of infrastructure development projects aimed at improving drainage, road connectivity and traffic flow in the national capital.

To address the problem of waterlogging permanently, strengthening the drainage system is as important as improving roads, she said while interacting with officials.

Stormwater Drain Remodelling

During the visit, Gupta launched the remodelling of a stormwater drain on Haiderpur Main Road, stretching from the local bus stand to DA Block.

"The project is being implemented under the New Master Drain Plan 2025 and will involve the construction of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drains to strengthen the drainage network," Gupta said.

She also reviewed the progress of several other drainage and infrastructure projects underway in the area, including works on Road No 319, Road No 320, Chaudhary Mehr Chand Marg, Swami Shraddhanand Saraswati Marg and the road under bridge at RUB Shalimar Bagh.

Traffic Congestion Relief

In a move aimed at easing congestion, Gupta also launched the construction of a slip road at Shalimar Chowk along with a new U-turn facility.

"These measures will help streamline traffic movement and ensure smoother and safer travel for residents and commuters," she said.

Healthcare Access Improved

The chief minister also inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Sahipur village chaupal, aimed at improving access to primary healthcare services for local residents.

Later, Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing road widening and drainage improvement works at Singalpur Labour Chowk. She directed officials to maintain quality, transparency and ensure timely completion of the projects.