Delhi CM Atishi, Bidhuri's son booked for MCC violation

Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Atishi hugs a woman during an election campaign for the Delhi Assembly election, at Govindpuri in New Delhi on January 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We have registered an FIR against Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process," said the police officer.

He further said that action was taken as the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles.

Police instructed them to vacate the area as per MCC guidelines. But they obstructed an officer from doing his duties, he said.

In a post on X, Atishi hit out at the Election Commission, alleging BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and members of his family were openly resorting to 'hooliganism' but no action was taken, while a case was registered against her.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police responded to Atishi's allegations that Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the constituency during the 'silence period'.

The official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi posted on X and informed that a case has been registered against Manish Bidhuri for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

'In this matter, taking cognisance of the complaint against Manish Bidhuri & Ravi Dayama for violation of MCC, legal case under section 126 RP Act has been registered against them in PS Govindpuri,' it said.

Responding to another allegation by the Delhi CM where she said, "Three more members of Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family -- who live in Tughlakabad village -- were found roaming in the Kalkaji assembly constituency at 1 am."

'With regard to above tweet, vehicle got checked in the presence of Exe-Magistrate I/C FST of AC-51 but no violations were found. Proper verification was carried out,' the DCP South East Delhi said.

Further, it mentioned that the AAP candidate (Atishi) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles were found violating the MCC.

'On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri,' the DCP said.

The DCP South East Delhi in another post on X said that AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta obstructed and assaulted a Head Constable.

'On 04/02/25, at 00:59 hrs, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. HC Kaushal Pal responded & began videography. AAP members Ashmit & Sagar Mehta obstructed & assaulted him,' it said.

'FIR No. 106/25 is registered under section 221/132/121(1)/3(5) BNS at 0S Govindpuri for causing obstruction in discharge of public duty & assault while on duty. Further investigation is in progress,' the DCP added.

The Kalkaji assembly constituency is set to be one of the most closely watched in Delhi.

Atishi is up against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress party's Alka Lamba from the constituency.

The voting for assembly elections in Delhi will be held on Wednesday and results will announced on Saturday.

-- with inputs from ANI