Defamation case: Priya Ramani pleads not guilty

April 10, 2019 11:04 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday framed defamation charges against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him.

The court listed the matter for hearing on May 4 and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance.