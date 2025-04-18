Decision on caste census unlikely in near future: Sidda minister

Karnataka public works department minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said a decision on the Social and Educational Survey report, popularly referred to as caste census, is unlikely in the near future and may take upto a year due to the complexities involved.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the gathering during a protest rally against the price hike on cooking gas, in Bengaluru, April 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also cautioned that any misstep in addressing the concerns raised by various castes over the report may cause problems for the ruling Congress party in the future.

His remarks came a day after a special cabinet meeting convened to deliberate on the caste census report ended without any concrete decision amid internal differences within the government.

The cabinet is scheduled to take up the matter again on May 2.

"It is not something that will happen tomorrow, it may take one year. Don't expect it tomorrow, it may take a year, because there are issues, and they are complicated. If everyone has to be pacified and taken into confidence, many meetings have to be held, the government has to be in a compromise mode, because this cannot be done all of a sudden," Jarkiholi said in response to a question.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, he said the report was almost 10 years old and the cabinet had taken it for consideration more than a year after its submission in February 2024.

"Nothing to worry, if discussions go on for a year. There is no urgency... Taking everyone into confidence, with unanimity and with cooperation of everyone, we will try to implement it," he added.

According to sources, some ministers expressed reservations about the survey report in the cabinet, citing concerns raised by several quarters calling it "unscientific and outdated", and about undercounting.

Following this Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked all Ministers to offer their views in writing or verbally.

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

Objections have also been raised by various sections of society, and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

Asked about differences among Ministers in cabinet, Jarkiholi cited an example of discussion on the population of Sadara community, which is shown at 65,000 and said some Minister pointing at the community's presence in districts of Haveri, Davangere, Chitradurga, also partly in Shivamogga, objected to the numbers; while some Ministers trying to clarify said many from the community have registered as Hindu-Sadara during the survey, and they have been considered under different category, which my has resulted in fall of the population number.

Such things are there and time is needed to match and discuss all this, also experts and the community's opinion needs to be obtained, he said.

Noting that the survey has recommended increasing reservation, Jarkiholi said to implement it there is already a stay from the Supreme Court in connection with Tamil Nadu's case.

"So enhancing reservation may not be possible as of now. For now the challenge before us is rectifying the data... opportunity should be given to rectify, if people want to opt for being considered under a different category or with their original major community, it should be allowed," he said.

The survey has recommended hiking the OBC quota from the current 32 percent to 51 percent.

By giving OBCs a 51 percent reservation, along with the existing 17 percent for SCs and 7 percent for STs, it will take the state's total reservation to 75 percent.

Pointing out that a number of castes have expressed reservation about the population data in the survey report, Jarkiholi said these concerns must be addressed to avoid any political repurcussions.

Food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa said the cabinet will continue the discussions on the caste census and will take a decision to ensures that no community is affected.

"There would be no problem for oppressed communities or Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats. The government is being run by all communities, and a decision will be done based on consensus," he added.