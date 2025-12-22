HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Deboarded over unpaid fees, Class 5 girl blocks school bus in protest

Deboarded over unpaid fees, Class 5 girl blocks school bus in protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 22, 2025 23:01 IST

x

A Class 5 student of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district staged a sit-in protest in front of a school bus after she was allegedly denied boarding due to non-payment of transportation fees, a police official said on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Siddharth Rathod/Pexels

Surabhi, a student of Gurusaab Public School in Chicholi block, sat in front of her school bus for nearly three hours on Saturday, before police persuaded her to give up her protest.

Videos of the incident in Chunahajuri village under the Chicholi block, about 60 km from the Betul district headquarters, have gone viral.

 

Chicholi police station in-charge Hariom Patel said he spoke to the girl's parents from the spot and explained that while he was willing to help pay the fees if the family was financially weak, other students could not be prevented from attending school in this manner.

"After explaining the situation, the girl was moved away, and the bus was sent on its route," Patel said.

The girl's father, Durgesh Yadav, said the school bus arrived in the village on Saturday and allowed all other children to board, but the driver refused to take his daughter.

"After that, my daughter sat in protest in front of the bus," he said.

Police said Surabhi was admitted to Gurusaab Public School, Chicholi, under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Her mother, Asha Yadav, said the child was distressed after being denied entry to the bus.

"She was under stress, so she sat in front of the bus. Children should not be discriminated against in this manner," she said.

When contacted, Gurusaab Public School principal Amit Yadav said the student was admitted under the RTE Act and was receiving free education, but transportation charges were not covered under the scheme.

He claimed that the family's unpaid school bus fees had accumulated to around Rs 40,000-42,000. He also alleged that when the bus arrived in the village on Saturday, Durgesh Yadav assaulted the bus operator.

The principal further claimed that Yadav's elder daughter had previously studied at the same school and that unpaid school and bus fees for her amounted to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's 1st girls school, started by Phules, razed
India's 1st girls school, started by Phules, razed
The Most Inspirational Story You Will Read Today
The Most Inspirational Story You Will Read Today
Indian NGO 'Educate Girls' wins Magsaysay Award
Indian NGO 'Educate Girls' wins Magsaysay Award
Girls forced to strip for menstruation check in Maha school
Girls forced to strip for menstruation check in Maha school
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Harnaaz Sandhu Rocks Oversized Coat at Airport0:45

Harnaaz Sandhu Rocks Oversized Coat at Airport

Ameesha Stuns with Timeless Beauty at Anand Pandit's Birthday Bash1:20

Ameesha Stuns with Timeless Beauty at Anand Pandit's...

Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path1:08

Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO