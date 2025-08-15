HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Dead' voter visits Bihar CEO to plead he's alive

'Dead' voter visits Bihar CEO to plead he's alive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 15, 2025 01:53 IST

x

A resident of Bhojpur district in Bihar on Thursday called on the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to plead that he was alive.

IMAGE: MPs protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar at Parliament premises. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Mintu Paswan, who was earlier this week produced before the Supreme Court, was taken to the CEO's office by a delegation of Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation.

"I don't know whether I was seen as an apparition by the officials. The fact remains that I have been distraught to learn that I have been declared dead in the special intensive revision (SIR)," Paswan told reporters in Patna.

 

He alleged that no booth level officer (BLO) had visited his home.

CPI-ML-L secretary Kunal, who was present on the occasion, said, "Anomalies of this type are the very reason behind our general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya opposing SIR in the Supreme Court. Mintu is being asked to fill up Form 06, meant for registration of new voters, even though he has voted in the past."

The CEO has asked him to hand over the form to the BLO concerned, who already stands exposed for a goof-up, the Left leader asserted.

"He (the BLO) has confessed to his mistake and told the CEO that Mintu's name got struck off instead of another person," said Kunal.

If the BLO spoke the truth, the name of the dead person must be there on the draft electoral rolls, the CPI-ML-L secretary said, adding that Mintu is being made to run from pillar to post because of this 'comedy of errors'.

Replying to a query from journalists, he said, "We have identified altogether 21 people, so far, who have been wrongfully declared dead, leading to deletion of their names. Of them, 10 were produced before the Supreme Court."

He added that the apex court was convinced of the mistake in only two instances - one was of Mintu and the other was that of a woman in Raghopur.

Incidentally, Raghopur is the assembly seat of the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, whose party RJD is an alliance partner of the Left.

"We do not know how effective the intervention by the Supreme Court is going to be. The Election Commission has been brazening it out, falsely claiming that political parties are not coming up with any claims or objections. We shall keep helping as many people as possible in getting their names included in the voters' list," Kunal said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Oppn MPs protest in T-shirts featuring '124-year-old Minta Devi'
Oppn MPs protest in T-shirts featuring '124-year-old Minta Devi'
'Daadi bana diya': '124-year-old' Minta Devi on Bihar SIR
'Daadi bana diya': '124-year-old' Minta Devi on Bihar SIR
'Vote chori': 300 INDIA MPs stopped from marching to EC office
'Vote chori': 300 INDIA MPs stopped from marching to EC office
SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters with reasons
SC asks EC to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters with reasons
No claim or objection on Bihar draft voter list: EC amid political row
No claim or objection on Bihar draft voter list: EC amid political row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 2

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

webstory image 3

10 Times Bollywood, South Locked Horns

VIDEOS

Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising CM Yogi5:33

Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising CM Yogi

'Painful consequences': India warns Pak to 'temper rhetoric', 'hiding own failures'1:07

'Painful consequences': India warns Pak to 'temper...

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kishtwar's Chashoti, several feared trapped, dead3:04

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kishtwar's Chashoti, several...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV