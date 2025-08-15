'Dead' voter visits Bihar CEO to plead he's alive

A resident of Bhojpur district in Bihar on Thursday called on the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to plead that he was alive.

IMAGE: MPs protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar at Parliament premises. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Mintu Paswan, who was earlier this week produced before the Supreme Court, was taken to the CEO's office by a delegation of Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation.

"I don't know whether I was seen as an apparition by the officials. The fact remains that I have been distraught to learn that I have been declared dead in the special intensive revision (SIR)," Paswan told reporters in Patna.

He alleged that no booth level officer (BLO) had visited his home.

CPI-ML-L secretary Kunal, who was present on the occasion, said, "Anomalies of this type are the very reason behind our general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya opposing SIR in the Supreme Court. Mintu is being asked to fill up Form 06, meant for registration of new voters, even though he has voted in the past."

The CEO has asked him to hand over the form to the BLO concerned, who already stands exposed for a goof-up, the Left leader asserted.

"He (the BLO) has confessed to his mistake and told the CEO that Mintu's name got struck off instead of another person," said Kunal.

If the BLO spoke the truth, the name of the dead person must be there on the draft electoral rolls, the CPI-ML-L secretary said, adding that Mintu is being made to run from pillar to post because of this 'comedy of errors'.

Replying to a query from journalists, he said, "We have identified altogether 21 people, so far, who have been wrongfully declared dead, leading to deletion of their names. Of them, 10 were produced before the Supreme Court."

He added that the apex court was convinced of the mistake in only two instances - one was of Mintu and the other was that of a woman in Raghopur.

Incidentally, Raghopur is the assembly seat of the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, whose party RJD is an alliance partner of the Left.

"We do not know how effective the intervention by the Supreme Court is going to be. The Election Commission has been brazening it out, falsely claiming that political parties are not coming up with any claims or objections. We shall keep helping as many people as possible in getting their names included in the voters' list," Kunal said.