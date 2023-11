A dazzling aerial rangoli appeared over Mumbai as 500 drones painted the night sky in spectacular harmony on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

IMAGE: The aerial rangoli -- organised by Abu Dhabi Tourism -- write Happy Diwali in the night sky. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Mumbaikar captures the moment on his phone.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com