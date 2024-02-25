News
Days after Cong-SP seat-sharing deal, Akhilesh joins Rahul's yatra in Agra

Days after Cong-SP seat-sharing deal, Akhilesh joins Rahul's yatra in Agra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2024 20:00 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Agra on Sunday, days after the two parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav poses for a selfie with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he joins the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Agra, February 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Party workers of the SP and the Congress raised slogans in their support as the two leaders, accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered in Agra for the yatra.

 

Attacking the government in his address on the occasion, Yadav said, "Today, farmers are standing against the government. The government is scared of the power of farmers. In the coming time, the BJP will be removed and the INDIA coalition government will give respect to farmers."

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party has not given the backward classes, Dalits and minority communities the respect they deserve.

Senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Mathur was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes at a statue of BR Ambedkar in Agra.

"The Agra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has definitely proved to be an ice-breaker. The atmosphere is wonderful, workers of both parties are enthusiastic. This will definitely have a positive impact in the Lok Sabha elections for both the parties," Mathur told PTI.

"Under the leadership of Rahulji, Priyankaji and Akhileshji, we will spring a surprise in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Mathur is a former Congress Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
