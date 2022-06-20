News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dalit delivery man abused, spat on, beaten in Lucknow

Dalit delivery man abused, spat on, beaten in Lucknow

Source: PTI
June 20, 2022 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Dalit man allegedly faced casteist slurs, was spat upon and beaten up when he went to a home in Aashiyana locality in Lucknow to deliver a food order, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The customers told him that they cannot accept food touched by a Dalit, according to a complaint lodged with the police.

The police have lodged an FIR against two people, including Ajay Singh, a resident of sector H Aashiyana, and 12 unidentified others, they said.

 

The delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, alleged that on Saturday night when he reached the delivery location, a person came out of the house and asked for his name. He then hurled casteist remarks at him, a police officer said.

Rawat alleged the person refused to cancel the order, spat tobacco juice on his face and thrashed him, the officer said.

Reacting to the incident, opposition Samajwadi Party claimed that attacks on Dalits have increased in the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

After decades, incidents of caste-based violence and mistreatment of Dalits have increased in the state under the BJP rule. People belonging to the same caste as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have not only misbehaved with a Dalit, but also attacked his self-respect and rights, the SP tweeted.

The tweet was retweeted by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI that the matter is being probed and appropriate action will be taken in this regard. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Dalits are Angry with Yogi
Why Dalits are Angry with Yogi
'Dalit disenchantment with BJP is widespread'
'Dalit disenchantment with BJP is widespread'
Dalit rights body accuses Google of being casteist
Dalit rights body accuses Google of being casteist
Nupur Sharma skips appearance before Kolkata police
Nupur Sharma skips appearance before Kolkata police
China conducts midcourse missile interception test
China conducts midcourse missile interception test
Want To Join Malaika For A Swim?
Want To Join Malaika For A Swim?
SC denies permission to jailed Maha leaders to vote
SC denies permission to jailed Maha leaders to vote
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Dalit student forced to lick feet of man, 8 held

Dalit student forced to lick feet of man, 8 held

What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured

What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances